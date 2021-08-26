STONE HARBOR - Aug. 7 was a big day for Stone Harbor’s Stephen C. Ludlam Post 331 of The American Legion.
According to a release, post members and guests celebrated the 126th anniversary of its building, a restored 1895 former life-saving station, and the 75th anniversary of the Post’s charter in 1946. Post 331 was established by World War I and II veterans of Avalon and Stone Harbor and was named in honor of Pvt. 1st Class Ludlam, of Stone Harbor, who had been awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second-highest award, for heroism during World War II.
The Post now has over 200 members from across the country who either live or vacation in the Seven Mile Island communities. Honored guests for the ceremonies hosted by Post 331 Commander Tom McCullough included: Gerald Thornton (Cape May County Commissioner Director), Jeffery Pierson (Cape May County commissioner), Barbara Juzaitis (Avalon Council president), Judy Davies-Dunhour (Stone Harbor mayor), Henry Hasselman (New Jersey detachment commander of the Sons of The American Legion (S.A.L.), Ed Taylor (Commander S.A.L. Squadron 331), and members of the James C. Otton Family.
The day’s activities started at 1 p.m., with the Post 331 commander’s welcome, the Pledge of Allegiance, invocation by Post 331 Chaplin Jim Betz, and singing of the National Anthem and “God Bless America” by Post 331 member Bob Rullo.
Jon Ready, Post 331 trustee and co-organizer of the activities, along with member Dan Brown, provided a brief history of the post’s historical milestones. Brief congratulatory remarks we made by Juzaitis and Davies-Dunhour of Stone Harbor.
During the ceremony, the post was presented with a Cape May County commissioners certificate of appreciation by Thornton and Pierson. Ready presented The American Legion Appreciation Coin to Craig Otton and Josee Otton Rich, in appreciation of the Otton family’s donation of an information stanchion describing the building’s historical significance.
The entire Otton Family was present. Their family member, James Otton, had served as the Post 331 commander from 1955 to 1956.
The day’s activities ended with guests enjoying refreshments and a piece of anniversary cake. Tours of the historic building and its life-saving and military museums, to include a view from the building’s tower, were provided by post-docents.