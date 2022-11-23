CAPE-MAY-LOGO

CAPE MAY – Cape May City Council heard from a representative of its Parking Advisory Committee, Nov. 15, who recommended the city make changes to traffic flow on Jackson Street, including moving all parking and loading spaces to the opposite side of the street.

