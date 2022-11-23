CAPE MAY – Cape May City Council heard from a representative of its Parking Advisory Committee, Nov. 15, who recommended the city make changes to traffic flow on Jackson Street, including moving all parking and loading spaces to the opposite side of the street.
Jackson Street is among Cape May’s most historic traffic arteries, with two hotels, popular eateries and is itself a tourist attraction. However, issues on Jackson Street prompted the Parking Committee to send a spokesperson to the council meeting to recommend action to supplement the city-wide transportation plan the committee is working on.
Bonnie Cassels walked council through a four-step recommendation from the committee. She said the proposed changes to traffic flow on Jackson Street would enhance safety and promote smoother movement of vehicles.
The committee recommends moving all parking, standing, loading and unloading spaces to the west side of the street and adding a marked crosswalk, which would address concerns for how valet parking customers can safely cross the street. The committee also seeks to increase the volume of loading and unloading space during the busy daytime hours by removing eight spaces from the street’s parking inventory during specific daytime hours and returning them to metered parking in the evening. Lastly, the committee suggesteed a loading zone time limit, perhaps 20 minutes. Cassels said enforcing a time limit might be difficult.
Mad Batter owner Mark Kulkowitz joined Cassels and expressed support for the recommendations. As a way of underscoring the need for a more controlled traffic flow on Jackson Street, Kulkowitz said the Mad Batter alone serves over 100,000 visitors a year. He said the street is a magnet for visitors to the city and the recommendations of the committee made good sense.
No decision was made at the meeting regarding the proposals.
