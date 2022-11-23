CAPE MAY – The city’s Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee (MTRAC) on Nov. 15 recommended Cape May impose a $150 per vehicle fee on golf cart rentals operating in the city.
On Nov. 15, Cape May City Council heard a report from MTRAC giving recommendations on low speed vehicles (LSVs). Committee Chair Dennis Crowley said Cape May was entering the “Era of the LSV,” calling it a tourist attraction and a sensible alternative to automobiles on the crowded streets of the resort community.
Crowley spoke of the city’s attempt to promote transportation options other than the use of automobiles and predicted that the use of LSV, commonly golf carts, would increase in the future.
For Crowley there were two separate but connected issues – the desire to see LSVs operated in a safe and legal manner, and to recover the cost of parking and tourism services that are allocated to the use of LSVs. Crowley said the switch to LSV brings with it new expenses for the municipality – expenses that should not be borne by the city’s taxpayers.
MTRAC proposed an annual LSV registration system, under which all LSVs would have to be registered with the city and display a registration decal. Crowley said the registration system would include two categories: one for residents who own an LSV for their exclusive use, for which the registration would be free except for a “couple of dollars” to cover the cost of the decal; and a second for businesses renting vehicles to visitors with a suggested annual fee of $150 per vehicle.
No LSV rental businesses currently operate within the city limits. Crowley said MTRAC had identified eight vendors renting LSVs within a 15-mile radius of Cape May. He displayed a picture of a vehicle transport truck bringing newly rented vehicles into the city much the way new cars are delivered to a dealership.
Crowley broke down the $150 per vehicle charge into three components including a $75 registration fee, $25 parking fee and a $50 tourism fee.
By requiring registration, the city is also able to set rules that would ensure that vehicles are only rented to individuals who are certified and insured licensed drivers.
With the city’s recent move to lower all speed limits on city streets to 20 miles per hour or less, supported by a county action that reduced speeds on county roads to 25 miles per hour south of the canal, the roadways are fully available to LSVs.
MTRAC had considered proposing a more comprehensive approach involving electronic bikes, scooters and other forms of motorized low speed transportation options, but the committee decided it was better to begin with golf carts.
Although no action was taken at the meeting, city council gave tacit support to the MTRAC proposal and an ordinance might follow soon.