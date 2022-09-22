CAPE MAY - The Cape May City Welcome Center parking and lighting improvements continued to move forward with the approval of a construction change order at its Sept. 20 meeting.
The project has been a goal in various forms across three different city administrations. In 2016, the city developed plans to have part of the welcome center parcel used as additional parking for the city.
The $49,985 increase in project costs authorized by the change order resolution keeps the construction effort moving forward. The project has been plagued by delays including litigation as the city sought sufficient control over the land parcel to move ahead with the improvements.
The litigation between the city and Cape May Seashore Lines, Inc. resulted in a settlement agreement approved by the council in September 2021. In June 2022, NJ Transit and the state Department of Transportation confirmed approval for the city’s plan for the site.
The contractor, Charles Marandino LLC, had originally been awarded the project in 2016. The revised plans that followed from the litigation and settlement were then sent to contract this summer resulting in the change order increase of just under $50,000.
The approval of the change order and the expected launch of construction has been a long time coming. After the meeting, Mayor Zack Mullock commented on the “years of work to get to this point and finally get this project going.”
