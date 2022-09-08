CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - For the first time this summer, the Cape May City Council heard a complaint about the kind of juvenile behavior that has become a major issue in other shore resort towns. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.