CAPE MAY - For the first time this summer, the Cape May City Council heard a complaint about the kind of juvenile behavior that has become a major issue in other shore resort towns.
During public comment at the Sept. 6 council meeting, resident Mary Snyder rose to ask the governing body what they intend to do about offensive juvenile behavior. Snyder recounted her experience on a recent Saturday evening driving a visiting relative around the city. “I turned onto Carpenter’s Lane,” she said, “and there were 40 to 50 kids congregated, with the smell of pot throughout the area.”
“We read about what is happening in Sea Isle and Avalon,” Snyder added, “and I wonder if we have the same problem?” She asked the council what was being done “to prepare for potential issues.”
Police Chief Dekon Fashaw urged any resident or visitor that encounters such groups of juveniles to call the police. “If we are not there, we will be, and we will move it along,” Fashaw said.
Fashaw explained the difficulties police are dealing with in terms of the statutes that legalized marijuana and the attorney general’s directives that have constrained how police officers can deal with juvenile offenders. He said Cape May has not experienced the problems that have become all too common in Avalon, Sea Isle and Ocean City.
“They have had to close beaches and boardwalks,” Fashaw added.
Fashaw said he hoped what Snyder had encountered was an anomaly, but he assured the public that his officers are well trained in what they can and cannot do.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.