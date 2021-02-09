The following Cape May County residents are away from home, either in the military or college:
Several local students were named to the dean's list at the College of New Jersey (TCNJ). They are as follows:
From Marmora
- Anna Devlin, Health and Exercise Science
- Olivia Knutson, Interdisciplinary Business
- Jordan Moyer, Mathematics Second Education - BS
- Amber Rumaker, Psychology
- Sophia Terry, Early Childhood
From Wildwood
- Mateo Perez, Mechanical Engineering
- Alessia Piccitto, International Studies
From Wildwood Crest
- Gerardo Dantonio, Nursing
Several local students were named to Alabama University's dean's list and president's list for the fall 2020 semester. They are as follows:
- Gregory Carroll, of Cape May Court House - dean's list
- Samantha Gregg, of Cape May Court House - dean's list
- Lucas Mozes, of Marmora - dean's list.
- Madison Stankiewicz, of Villas - president's list
- Reghan Handley, of Woodbine - dean's list