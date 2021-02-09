Away from Home Image

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The following Cape May County residents are away from home, either in the military or college:

Several local students were named to the dean's list at the College of New Jersey (TCNJ). They are as follows:

From Marmora

  • Anna Devlin, Health and Exercise Science
  • Olivia Knutson, Interdisciplinary Business
  • Jordan Moyer, Mathematics Second Education - BS
  • Amber Rumaker, Psychology
  • Sophia Terry, Early Childhood

From Wildwood

  • Mateo Perez, Mechanical Engineering
  • Alessia Piccitto, International Studies

From Wildwood Crest

  • Gerardo Dantonio, Nursing

Several local students were named to Alabama University's dean's list and president's list for the fall 2020 semester. They are as follows:

  • Gregory Carroll, of Cape May Court House - dean's list
  • Samantha Gregg, of Cape May Court House - dean's list
  • Lucas Mozes, of Marmora - dean's list.
  • Madison Stankiewicz, of Villas - president's list
  • Reghan Handley, of Woodbine - dean's list

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.