RIO GRANDE - The Herald is discontinuing its "Mobile Alerts" service, to help sustain core operations during the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
Mobile alerts subscribers are urged to keep Herald content flowing to their phones by signing up for the weekly Herald Wrap (news summary) and the daily Herald newsletter, and following us on Facebook or Twitter.
Reasons for the service suspension are summarized below.
The people of Cape May County have long expected to get their local news for free, and for over 50 years, the Cape May County Herald has gladly delivered – funded by a steady stream of advertisers eager to connect with an unrivaled local readership. The digital media transformation has sorely strained the advertising-based business model for media companies, and the COVID-19 pandemic severely compounded this strain.
Herald CEO, Preston Gibson, explained that, to sustain core operations, the Herald is necessarily trimming expenses, including selective reduction of services.
“We are perennially grateful for our advertisers, and we especially appreciate those who are able to partner with us now, but the current level of advertising is insufficient to support our news operations – especially when our news operations activities are at an all-time high.
“We are creatively curbing our expenses and pursuing various avenues of alternative funding – including soliciting community support, in the form of subscriptions and contributions,” Gibson explained.
The Herald offers both individual subscriptions and organizational subscriptions. As an alternative to subscriptions, the Herald also accepts contributions to help fund local journalism activities.
To the Herald’s readers and advertisers – THANK YOU for your support!