The question appears again: who are we as a nation, and what are we becoming? This is the question at the core of Trump’s Fourth of July speech given at Mt. Rushmore. On the surface, the speech was a typical exceptionalism-filled defense of the founding fathers, the founding principles, and American heroes of all colors.
I also rush to the defense of these people, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, etc; they created the framework for slavery to eventually topple (even if they themselves were slaveholders), the framework that allows journalistic dissent, and the framework that ensures presidents can not just legislate as they please.
I talked to my grandfather about the idea that much of the left wants to undo the core principles that the founding fathers carefully set in stone. He fears, as many do, that the protests, coupled with progressive intellectual movements, are thoughtlessly (or worse, thoughtfully) dismantling systems, and the monuments thereto, that allowed for American prosperity in the first place.
This is not what I see, at least not in the places where many claim to see it. Yes, there are those who are toppling George Washington statues and the likes without conversation or consensus. But as I said in my column several weeks ago, it is unfair to assume that people who disagree with you hate America. I have many leftist, progressive friends entering the political sphere; none of them bemoan George Washington, the Constitution, or the principles on which we were founded. I am in college, I am young. I am liberal in many ways. I have progressive friends. Yet only a small fraction of the people around me, even in progressive circles, want to twist America’s founding principles and “cancel” those who wrote our founding documents. We aren’t here to tear America down.
Not only this, but I don’t see “indoctrination” happening in the way so many claim. There are always fringe professors with radical views, but they are far from the full picture. It is healthy and good to have exposure to radical ideas, but it isn’t as if fringe politics are at the forefront of academia. Not in my experience, or in the experience of many friends who attend many colleges.
Trump, in his defense of our founding principles, creates unhelpful and unfair dichotomies that will only deepen the cavernous gap that corrodes our nation. He said that many protestors have “no idea why they are doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing. They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive.” Trump wrongly puts protestors into one of two categories: those who are blind, and the ‘leaders’ who want to topple America and its values.
To make a point that reaches more than the choir, you have to give the other side their points. Trump fails to do this in his speech, and I think this is why it was met with such harsh criticism. Yes, the founders were slaveholders. America has caused pain for many. America does not support everyone in the way it should. Yet the Black Lives Matter movement has important ideas at its core, ones that are derailed when protesters wrongly topple statues of founders; they derail their own point. But Trump, and the supporters he amplifies, only strengthen the divide when they write off an entire group of people as America-haters. He can make the same point, that our founding principles are worth preserving, without the fire-and-fury rhetoric that will only speak to his base. Acknowledge the flaws of our past leaders, but don’t let them define where we are going and how we remember these men and women.
Generalizations with issues so sensitive as this are unhelpful; when Trump speaks of “violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal Democrats” that arises from “years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism, and other cultural institutions,” nobody wins. He speaks as if the entire political spectrum against him is both ignorant and indoctrinated; it is easy to hate opponents who you think operate like this. But they don’t, not most of the time. Let me repeat, this is not in my experience, and not in the experience of most of my peers.
Trump, many of his supporters, and those toppling president’s statues are sucking the oxygen out of a conversation that desperately needs to happen. People like my grandfather feel that America is abandoning its core values and principles. If this is happening, I am loathe to see it. In a time ravaged by disease, human rights violations in Asia and at home, sickening polarity, and unhelpful bravado, a conversation about where we do agree is so desperately needed.