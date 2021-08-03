In early 2015, County government and community members came together to form the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, in an effort to organize and coordinate activities spread across the region.
The mission of this designated non-profit is to nurture strong relationships between Coast Guard members, their families and the community by developing programs, supporting the efforts of others, and facilitating active engagement between the Coast Guard and Cape May County. The Foundation’s vision: “We envision Cape May County as a vibrant and welcoming “hometown” for the Coast Guard personnel and their families.”
Community Festival
As you may know, the Foundation’s premier program is an annual Festival taking place on the first weekend of May. Upwards of 20,000 people have attended the Coast Guard Community Festival over five years. Festival activities include:
- Search & rescue demonstrations, courtesy of nearby Air Station Atlantic City
- Educational trolley tours of the base
- Ship tours of cutters homeported at TRACEN, plus visiting craft
- Interaction with Coast Guard recruits and personnel stationed at various Festival activities
- Food, music, vendors and games.
As well as providing an educational opportunity for local residents, the Festival is intended to celebrate Coast Guard members and families. To this end, the Foundation provides free lunch vouchers to all active military and dependents that attend the Festival.
As part of the Coast Guard Community Festival, since 2017 the Southern New Jersey Coast Guard Ball has been opened to members of the general public, and is supported by the Foundation. To view short videos of Festival components visit the Foundation’s website at coastguardcommunity.org.
Foundation Programs
Since its inception, the Foundation has developed a variety of initiatives and programs to meet its mission:
A Community Activity Program reimburses Coast Guard families for the registration fees for children’s activities such as dance, gymnastics and team sports. The purpose of this program is to give back to Coast Guard families and to help them feel welcomed and supported by the community.
The Foundation has established award programs which recognize (1) the contributions of Coast Guard members to the community, and (2) local businesses and individuals whose actions help to connect the community and Coast Guard members.
Support for Coast Guard MWR events, including the annual Coast Guard Day celebration at Training Center Cape May, where the Foundation sponsors free ice cream for Coast Guard members and their families.
Sponsorship or partnership in community events that raise the profile of and/or educate the community regarding the Coast Guard, including:
- Annual art show for local artists with a Coast Guard
or nautical them at the Mad Batter Restaurant in Cape May.
- “Salute to the Coast Guard” at the Mudhen Brewing Company in Wildwood with the release of a Coast Guard themed beer.
- “U.S. Coast Guard - Heroes on Land and Sea” Youth Art show for local students displayed at the NJ Audubon Nature Center Cape May.
- “Always Ready: Always Here” Coast Guard continuing exhibition at the Museum of Cape May County in Cape May Court House, NJ.
- Open house at the U.S. Life Saving Station #30 in Ocean City, NJ.
- Educational programs targeted for members of the Coast Guard, including financial seminars for Coast Guard families, presented in partnership with the Jersey Cape Military Spouses’ Club.
The Foundation donates to important Coast Guard causes, including:
- Contribution to the commissioning celebrations for new Fast Response Cutters that are homeported in Cape May, including the USCGC Lawrence Lawson, Rollin Fritch and Angela McShan.
- Donation to support the construction of the U.S. Coast Guard Enlisted Memorial at Training Center Cape May.
- Donations to the Jersey Cape Military Spouses’ Club to support their projects.
While the Foundation is supportive of the Coast Guard and participates in many activities at Training Center Cape May, it is not part of the Coast Guard or U.S. Military, but rather is a private non-profit organization that works in partnership with the Coast Guard and other local organizations. We are proud to be just one part of our vibrant Coast Guard Community!