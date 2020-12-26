To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 26: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing two days of positive results, Dec. 25 - 45 new positive test samples were collected, and Dec. 26 - 28 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, six of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine and Dennis Township.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded a total of 4,073 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,455 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of four residents from the coronavirus, a 73-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, both from Lower Township, a 93-year-old woman from Dennis Township, and an 87-year-old woman from Woodbine.
“My heart goes out to all of the families of those who lost their loved ones,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “May your memories give you all peace and comfort.
In response to Covid, Cape May County Department of Health, with the partnership of Cape Regional Medical Center and Cape May County/Local Office of Emergency Management, has expanded testing throughout Cape May County. Testing will be available at Cape May County Department of Health and at various locations around Cape May County. Testing will be by appointment. To make an appointment, call (609) 463-6581.
Testing will be conducted at the Cape May County Fire Academy on Mondays and Wednesdays, except on holidays. A mobile testing unit will be out in the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except on holidays. Individual’s insurance will be billed if applicable.
If an individual does not have insurance, the cost will be covered. The testing will be done by appointment. All Center for Disease and Control and New Jersey Department of Health guidance will be followed to assure the safety of staff and participants.