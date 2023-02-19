COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced that John T. Gillespie Jr., who was arrested Feb. 13 on child pornography charges, has also been charged with an alleged sexual assault on a minor.
On Feb. 17, Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis announced additional charges filed against Gillespie, 35, of Townbank Road, North Cape May, for sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Feb. 14, the Lower Township Police Department was notified of an 11-year-old female victim, who Gillespie allegedly sexually assaulted. The victim was interviewed by detectives with the Cape May County High-Tech Crimes Unit when the victim said she had been sexually assaulted by Gillespie over the course of three years, beginning in February/March 2020. This sexual assault investigation derives from the prior investigation involving Gillespie for possession of child pornography.
On Feb. 15, Gillespie was additionally charged with aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, sexual assault, a crime of the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the second degree. Gillespie was processed for these additional charges on Feb. 17 and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center pending Court proceedings.
Individuals found guilty of a first-degree crime can be sentenced to a period of 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison and individuals charged with second-degree crimes are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5 to 10 years in state prison.
Sutherland said this investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit – I.C.A.C. Task Force to identify individuals involved in the exploitation and sexual assault of children.
Sutherland urges Cape May County residents to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community. Information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips as well as through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net by clicking on anonymous tip, or by contacting Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.