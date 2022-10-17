NORTH WILDWOOD – The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is allowing the City of North Wildwood to take emergency action to save its beach patrol headquarters while denying the city’s request to install a permanent bulkhead and reshape the dune area between 15th and 16thstreets.
In the face of the partial denial of the city’s application, Mayor Patrick Rosenello is unwavering in his criticism of the DEP.
“The federal government has had money in place since 2013 to do a shore protection project. The DEP is the reason why the project hasn’t happened. They have held the project up for nine years. They want us to do their job, then they object to us to doing their job, and they make it harder for us to do their job,” he said.
The Emergency Authorization response from the DEP’s Division of Land Resource Protection (DLRP) comes after the city submitted a request in the evening hours of Oct. 5. The request identified the “absence of a defined beach berm and loss of greater than 75% of the protective dune system” due to erosion from coastal effects caused by Hurricane Ian and that a “breach condition was imminent.”
Rosenello described the DEP as a “failed government agency” Oct. 17, in an interview with the Herald.
He had previously expressed serious concern after the Oct. 4 city council meeting regarding the loss of a dune in front of the 15th Street lifeguard headquarters.
The request for emergency authorization included the city’s intention to place Jersey barriers, also known as K-rails, at that spot.
According to a response from DEP spokesperson Caryn Shinske, the DLRP approved North Wildwood’s request for the Jersey barriers after reviewing aerial photos taken on Oct. 6 by the Office of Coastal Engineering. “The DLRP immediately issued authorization for the installation of the Jersey barriers, which are temporary in nature,” the DEP response says.
But the DEP denied the city’s later emergency request to install a bulkhead in the same location. The city’s proposal suggests reshaping the dune, bringing it back to the bulkhead and softening the cliff area on the ocean side of the dune.
North Wildwood still has a pending permit from 2020 for a bulkhead to be constructed in front of the lifeguard headquarters. However, the DEP has determined the application to be “administratively deficient” since that time. The DEP said there must be a complete review of alternative shore protection measures and noted that North Wildwood holds a permit for back-passing, which is trucking sand from other areas to areas where there is a need.
“It is DLRP’s recommendation that the city cure the administrative deficiencies in its currently pending bulkhead application, so that DLRP can begin the technical review of this proposal,” the report says.
Rosenello described the back-passing process as expensive. He doesn’t think placing dry sand in that area is effective. He said the city will take whatever steps needed to protect the town’s infrastructure, even if it was not what the DEP wanted.
The city also requested to be able to repair the 25th Avenue vehicle access which continues to sustain significant erosion. The damage there undermines beach access and the adjoining shore protection structures.
The agency said the 25th Avenue vehicle access was created without DLRP authorization. It denied emergency authorization to reconstruct the accessway.
The agency also noted that the beach patrol structures south of 15th Avenue were constructed without the required DLRP permits and are included in the Notice of Violation issued to the city in June 2020.
The DLRP said in its report that the city has not demonstrated there is an imminent threat of loss of life or property. The report says the DLRP has an obligation to review North Wildwood’s request for a bulkhead “because the bulkhead could increase erosion to the beach/dune system waterward of the structure,” and in fact make the problem worse in the future.
The report also says the aerial photos show that after the effects of Hurricane Ian subside there is still a dune and berm in place to offer protection during a storm.
The DEP also noted that requests for emergency authorization (EA) are for immediate action, and the installation of a bulkhead would not take place immediately.
“Thus, the request to install a bulkhead and reshape the dune via EA is denied because the standards under N.J.A.C. 7:7-21.1(a) have not been demonstrated,” the report said.
The DEP warned North Wildwood that if the city proceeds with bulkhead installation, any dune disturbance or proceeds with reconstruction of the 25th Avenue accessway without DLRP authorization, “it will be subject to enforcement action including Civil Administrative Penalties.”
Rosenello said the City of North Wildwood will not allow a 14 to 15-foot cliff to remain on the beach, where someone could be the victim of a fall or a dune collapse. He said the DEP would have to assume liability if that happens.
As far as installing a steel bulkhead east of the North Wildwood Beach Patrol headquarters, Rosenello said the city will not be denied that either.
“We have ordered the bulkhead material,” he said. “Unless by some miracle there is a massive accretion of sand in front of the lifeguard headquarters, we are going to build the bulkhead.”
Thoughts? Email csouth@cmcherald.com or call him at 609-886-8600 ext. 128.