NORTH WILDWOOD – The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is allowing the City of North Wildwood to take emergency action to save its beach patrol headquarters while denying the city’s request to install a permanent bulkhead and reshape the dune area between 15th and 16thstreets. 

