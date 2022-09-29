With the start of the NFL season just around the corner, the battle between teams - and their fans - is set to re-ignite. The majority of the NFL offseason has already passed, with the draft and free agency looking to add and remove talent from teams.
The 2022 NFL season should be exciting from the start of the early part of the season until the season finale. So, here's a look at which NFL teams are performing at their best ahead of the NFL 2022 season.
Buffalo Bills
Based on NFL spreads, the Buffalo Bills are one of the teams proving to be one of the best for the 2022 season. Furthermore, running back Devin Singletary had a business day as an out-of-the-backfield receiver, capturing nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, debunking speculations that he was a poor receiver.
Also, in the days leading up to their game against the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the talk of the town. And Buffalo's defense did an excellent job of denying Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With a dominant defensive performance against the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to win their first game of the new NFL season. Tampa Bay's 2022 NFL draft class included a great mix of offensive players and defensive contributors who should contribute quickly in their first season.
And these players can fill the voids left by the Buccaneers' early exit from the playoffs last year. Furthermore, bringing in a receiver like Russell Gage, who was an underappreciated force in Atlanta and averaged 1.96 yards per route run, especially over the past season, could have a major effect on the offense.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs offense nearly played flawlessly in their 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. The Chiefs could strike any matchup, put together any personnel package they hoped, and execute any run or pass play they wanted.
The Chiefs intend to trade Tyreek Hill and replace him not with a single player but with the additions of Skylar Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Juju Smith-Schuster, and while that may be the best thing for the team's long-term cap health, it's difficult to argue that the Chiefs won't take a small step backward initially. Regardless, as long as Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback, the Chiefs will be a legitimate contender.
Denver Broncos
Denver vaulted into contention by acquiring Russell Wilson, granting them their first bona fide championship-caliber quarterback since Peyton Manning. Denver must devise an offense that gains the most out of Wilson while avoiding the problems that the Seattle Seahawks encountered.
Nathaniel Hackett is the one player on the Broncos team who will have to work the hardest and strengthen the most if the Broncos' team is to have a great opportunity at a successful season. And if Hackett can just get the team to cut down on penalties and get into the rhythm of successful play calling, they'll be a formidable opponent to contend with.
Los Angeles Chargers
After making a statement for the recent offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers are entering one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history. With an elite quarterback on his rookie contract in Tom Telesco, Justin Herbert and company finally agreed to put everything in and add more talent to the lineup than ever before.
Last season, the Chargers had a top-five offense in the league, and fans can expect more of the same for the year 2022. While no big names were added, the offense undoubtedly improved with a stronger tight end, more offensive line help, and far more weapons in Spiller and Carter.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams won the Lombardi Trophy in February and will look to solidify their legacy by defending their title in 2022. The Rams have also lost key players, including Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr., Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Von Miller.
However, the Rams decided to add Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner to help counteract those losses, but there's a good chance they've taken a step back in an offseason in which several contenders improved. Furthermore, the Rams have hired Liam Coen to replace Kevin O'Connell as their new offensive coordinator, bringing back a familiar face to the offensive coaching team.
Green Bay Packers
The first three games of the Green Bay Packers season have demonstrated the significance of their rookie wide receivers in successfully implementing their offense. Besides, it was especially clear in their 14-12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb were almost always expected to be the main options to begin the season, Doubs and Watson have already demonstrated what they offer the team and the numerous ways in which the Packers can utilize their abilities.
Final Thoughts
Hopefully, the list of NFL teams that are gearing up for the new 2022 season will give you a better understanding of the standings and prowess that each team is displaying. So stay tuned, NFL fans, and do your own research as you experience the thrill of the NFL season 2022.